Electrical issues are believed to be the cause of a residential fire on the 3800 block of Creekside Way in Oakley, Calif., Monday, June 13, 2022. No injuries to residents or fire personnel were reported. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A man and a cat escaped injury in a suspected electrical fire that damaged an Oakley home on June 13, an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District battalion chief said.
The outdoor fire on the 3800 block of Creekside Way burned up the rear of the structure and spread into the eaves at about 6:40 p.m. before being declared “out” some 35 minutes later. Crews from both the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa Fire Protection Districts responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze.
Justin Luckhardt, the son of the homeowners, said he was watching TV when he heard “punching sounds” coming from different parts of the house. He and a cat in the home at the time of the fire escaped safely.
“What I experienced was I was watching TV and heard what sounded like someone punching the wall,” he said. "I was like 'What is that loud noise?' I go and open the sliding glass door and, lo and behold, my entire house is on fire. I freaked the hell out and did everything you are not supposed to do. I got my cat out and immediately called 9-11.”
A monetary damage estimate was not immediately disclosed.
ECCFPD Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne hands some recovered military memorabilia to the home's resident, following a residential fire on the 3800 block of Creekside Way in Oakley, Calif., Monday, June 13, 2022. No injuries to residents or fire personnel were reported. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
ECCFPD Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne hands some recovered military memorabilia to the home's resident, following a residential fire on the 3800 block of Creekside Way in Oakley, Calif., Monday, June 13, 2022. No injuries to residents or fire personnel were reported. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
