BRENTWOOD—An early morning fire Saturday left an auto repair business engulfed along Brentwood Boulevard.
The structure sustained extensive damage this morning, according to Chris Bachman, assistant chief of Contra Costa Consolidated Fire District. The fire was reported at 7:30 a.m. and extinguished within 20 minutes. The fire is under investigation with no injuries reported.
Check back for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.