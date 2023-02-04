Autofire 1

BRENTWOOD—An early morning fire Saturday left an auto repair business engulfed along Brentwood Boulevard.

The structure sustained extensive damage this morning, according to Chris Bachman, assistant chief of Contra Costa Consolidated Fire District. The fire was reported at 7:30 a.m. and extinguished within 20 minutes. The fire is under investigation with no injuries reported.

Check back for more updates.

