Three weeks after a boat fire claimed the life of a Bethel Island man, another boat was gutted and a dock damaged by flames Sunday night, Feb. 28.
The incident was reported at 6:21 p.m. at the Piper Point Marina on the 3800 block of North Willow Road. A plume of black smoke was visible in the darkening evening sky as firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) responded to the incident.
According to an ECCFPD report, bystanders were attempting to extinguish the fire that had already fully engulfed one boat and threatened a second when firefighters reached the scene.
Fire was contained to a single boat, though it was a total loss. Flames also damaged the dock and burned a sizable hole in the roof. The estimated value of the loss of the boat was $7,000, and the value of the damage to the dock was estimated at $5,000.
ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert confirmed that the damaged boat sank around 9 p.m. hindering any attempt to determine the cause of the blaze.
