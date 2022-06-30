East Contra Costa Fire Protection Districts will host a public event on July 1 as part of their consolidation from two fire districts into a single, unified one.
The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. in Brentwood City Park, will feature speakers from the fire districts as well as elected officials from both the city and the county explaining why the merger is important for area residents, according to a press release by the fire districts.
“The event will mark the merger of our two fire districts into one unified and cohesive Con Fire, offering residents of the entire county increased and improved fire and emergency services,” the press release said. “Also featured will be equipment displays and their crews from both agencies, highlighting the combined resources of the new Con Fire that will now be available to serve the residents of our new Fire District.”
The merger between East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Contra Costa Fire Protection District was approved in March after talks began in August of 2020 as part of an effort to improve service to residents.
A public safety information booth and light refreshments will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.