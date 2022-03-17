The long-anticipated annexation of East Contra Costa Fire Protection District by Contra Costa Fire Protection District passed its final hurdle on March 9 when the Contra Costa County Local Area Formation Commission unanimously approved the consolidation of the two districts.
The consolidation means the following for residents:
– quicker response times
– a paramedic on board fire engines
– lower annual fire insurance bills for residents and businesses
“Today is a day for celebration,” said Brian Oftedal, president of the ECCFPD Board of
Directors. “The cooperation and collaboration of so many individuals has made this annexation
a reality. Residents in East Contra Costa will now receive the services they deserve. Response
times will improve, fire apparatus will arrive with a paramedic on board, and slowly but surely,
improved ISO rating will help residents and businesses save money on annual fire insurance bills. For everyone that has been a part of improving public safety in our county, thank you.”
The conversation regarding annexation began in August 2020, after efforts to pass several different tax measures to improve funding failed. AP Triton Consulting, LLC, a Sacramento-based consulting firm specializing in the study of fire and emergency services, was contracted to complete a two-phase study to assess what consolidation would look like in regards to financial and operational impact. The results of the study determined that the benefits of annexation would greatly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of fire and emergency services across East Contra Costa County.
“The annexation of East Contra Costa Fire into Contra Costa County Fire, together with the
allocation of Measure X funds, will double the number of stations serving East County residents,
with additional stations opening as soon as this summer,” said Contra Costa County Board of
Supervisors District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis. “This has rightly been characterized as a historic
achievement, resolving service deficits that have plagued East County for decades. When I had
the opportunity to attend the graduation ceremony of 27 Con Fire recruits last week, I was
overwhelmed with gratitude for the brave firefighters that serve us every day, the many community leaders who worked long hours to achieve this outcome, and the residents who entrusted us with the resources to improve services.”
Both districts already participate in providing mutual aid across current borders, but have maintained their own operating, training, and administrative functions. According to the joint press release, with the Contra Costa County Local Area Formation Commission’s actions, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCCFPD) “will complete the operational and administrative consolidation of the two entities. When complete, ECCCFPD will absorb the firefighting staff, support staff, facilities, and equipment of the ECCFPD, and the newly merged organization will provide improved fire and emergency services to the more than 128,000 residents of eastern Contra Costa County.”
June 30 will be the last day ECCFPD will operate as its own department.
“On behalf of the ECCFPD, we are pleased that this monumental day has come in joining our two agencies to improve emergency services throughout East County,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Fire Chief Brian Helmick.
