A vegetation fire in Discovery Bay burned about 15 acres tonight, but no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) officials.
The fire, reported just after 6 p.m. on the 6000 block of Yellowstone Circle in Discovery Bay, required all three ECCFPD engines to respond, with additional assistance provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
At one point, the fire jumped Werner Dredger Cut into an area primarily occupied by farmland, but ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert said light winds and property owner-initiated vegetation management in the area aided crews.
“All good things worked in our favor there,” Aubert said.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, although four to five youths were reportedly seen leaving the area after the fire’s ignition, Aubert said.
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this report
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.