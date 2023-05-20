OAKLEY – ConFire is investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged two neighboring houses in Oakley Saturday afternoon, forcing the families in each house to evacuate. 

Firefighters responded to a call at 1:52 p.m. at the 600 block of Almond Drive, just off of the corner of Rose Avenue about a fire that started in the backyard between the houses at both 600 and 620 Almond Dr.

Nobody was hurt in the fire as all parties were able to evacuate in time, fire officials said.

