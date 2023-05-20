OAKLEY – ConFire is investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged two neighboring houses in Oakley Saturday afternoon, forcing the families in each house to evacuate.
Firefighters responded to a call at 1:52 p.m. at the 600 block of Almond Drive, just off of the corner of Rose Avenue about a fire that started in the backyard between the houses at both 600 and 620 Almond Dr.
Nobody was hurt in the fire as all parties were able to evacuate in time, fire officials said.
The homeowners at 620 Almond Dr., who asked not to be named, said that they were sleeping after working their night shift when they woke up to the sound of a set of explosions. When they checked their phone, they got the notification from an app connected with ConFire that there was a fire next door.
They said that the fire started around the gas meter next door, and spread up to the roof with the embers of the fire getting to the trees in between and the wooden fence that separated the two houses.
The owners of the house at 600 Almond Dr. did not want to talk to the media.
According to ConFire, both gas and electrical meters were damaged due to the fire, had to be shut off by PG&E and have to be repaired and replaced.
The house at 620 Almond Dr. suffered fire damage to its right side, near the side window, while the house at 600 Almond Dr. was damaged from the gas meter to the solar panels on the roof.
The houses were deemed uninhabitable until PG&E deems it safe for the families to return, fire officials said.
Look for updates to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.