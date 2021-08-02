A vegetation fire on Bradford Island has burned 212 acres and damaged two structures in addition to forcing evacuations, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
The blaze broke out at about 1:30 a.m. Monday morning on the 2,172-acre island of the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta, accessible by ferry, boat or helicopter only.
An East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire engine, a California Highway Patrol helicopter, two Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire boats and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene and alerted the island's 15 to 25 residents to evacuate, but only three chose to do so, said Steve Aubert, fire marshal with East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter flyover estimated 212 acres and two unidentifiable structures had burned as of about 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. No injuries have been reported.
The scene has been turned over to the private reclamation district, which holds jurisdiction over the island for further extinguishment, Aubert said.
"Realistically the only way to extinguish these fires on islands like that is to flood the island," Aubert said. "For them, it's turning off the pumps because they are constantly pumping water off of the island back into the Delta."
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.