Fire season now year round

Year after year, for nearly the last decade, California has endured its “worst fire season in history.” The last two years have seen both the most destructive wildfire season (2020) and the largest individual wildfire (2021) in the state’s history. In 2021, over 3 million acres— a total nearly the size of Connecticut— burned, according to Climatewire.com. The previous year still holds the record, however, with a total of 4.3 million acres ravaged by wildfire.
The CalFire and U.S. Forest Service combined number of fires for 2022 have already reached 2,021, with 9,152 acres burned, according to CalFire’s website.
The culprit? Climate change.
Wildfire season, which has traditionally been from May to October, has begun creeping earlier and extending longer each year, according to some climate experts, who suggest that California is now in a perpetual fire season because of little rain, rising global temperatures, and parched vegetation.
“There’s no ‘season’ anymore,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Ross Macumber. “It’s all year round, with drought, especially in Northern California. We’re not quite used to a year round fire season, but it’s here.”
Macumber is a 26-year veteran who says he’s watched the drought-driven change occur.
“When I first started in the fire service, red flag days in May were very uncommon,” Macumber said. “I think we’ve had them for the last 3 years straight.”
Fire crews used to be able to put their wildfire gear away around Halloween and not have to pick it back up until June, he said. Now, he says, departments are typically putting the gear away in December and having to pick it back up again as early as February.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 93 percent of California is in ‘severe’ or ‘extreme’ drought. When that is coupled with last winter’s snowpack measuring 63 percent of the average on March 1, 2022, it creates conditions for disaster.
“That’s a pretty good environment to make it easy for fires to start and make it easy for fires to spread,” Benjamin Hatchett, assistant research professor of atmospheric sciences at DRI, the University of Nevada’s research arm, told Scientific American. “Everyone is pretty concerned with where we’re headed based on a third year of dry conditions.”
Even the rain around the first of this year didn’t help reduce the problem. The resulting little grass and vegetation growth added fuel for a fire to grow.
“And now all of that [grass] is starting to dry out,” Hatchett said. Meanwhile, trees have weathered two years of drought and 10 years of warm and generally dry conditions. Many of those trees are already pulling water from deeper roots, he said. “So they’re going to be drying out more as we go later into the season.”
California is facing a massive backlog of forest management work, numbering in the millions of acres, according to the California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s 2019 Community Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Report. The report also states that decades of fire suppression have disrupted natural fire cycles and added to the problem.
In April, 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 85, which provided a $536 million wildfire package enabling the state to take urgent action on projects that support wildfire suppression, improve forest health and build resilience in communities to help protect residents and property from catastrophic wildfires in diverse landscapes across the state, according to a press release from the governor’s office. Some of the money is designated for spearheading sustainable approaches to thinning California’s vulnerable landscapes. In March, Newsom authorized $80.74 million in emergency funds for 1,399 additional firefighters with CalFire to bolster fuels management and wildfire response efforts.
“In California, climate change is making the hots hotter and the dries drier, leaving us with world record-breaking temperatures and devastating wildfires threatening our communities,” Newsom said. “We aren’t just waiting for the next crisis to hit. This funding will support our heroic firefighters to save lives as they work to prevent and tackle destructive wildfires.”
Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ConFire) has been working to reduce risk on a piece of refinery property owned by Phillips 66 in Rodeo. Macumber stresses how difficult initiating a controlled burn can be. Controlled burns are done to burn vegetation that can be the fuel for a wildfire.
“You have to have the right weather,” he said. “You have to have everything lined up right to do that burn. You really only want to spend a half a day doing it, so the fuels don’t heat up mid-afternoon. To line that up becomes incredibly difficult. “Because of perpetual fire weather patterns, “Up and down the state, the goal has been to burn more acres every year,” Macumber added. “But the timing of it is incredibly difficult now, because of this overlap of where it’s either incredibly wet for that brief period in the winter, and it goes to being incredibly dry within weeks, because of the wind, because of the heat. Mostly, because of the wind, so we lose those windows.”
“You have to time it right. Some of these burn projects really aren’t getting off the ground because of the timing of it. Then it just compounds the issue as we go on.”
While the major wildfire concern looks a little different in East County than it does in more heavily forested areas like the Sierra foothills or national forests, the risk is still there, and it’s not any less dangerous. Macumber says that thinking otherwise can instill a false sense of security. There is a decent amount of wildland-urban interface component, especially in the Marsh Creek/Morgan Territory area. There are also large pockets of grass abutting major residential areas. The fire prevention bureau encourages cities to maintain areas of vegetation in order to cut down on potential fuel, and in doing so, local vegetation fires were down 30% in 2021. This is mostly attributed to the prevention bureau being able to enforce rules, laws, and codes on land management.
That being said, overgrown areas remain a huge concern for local fire crews. A single, wind-driven spark can land in a yard or on the roof of a home and quickly spread.
Macumber recalled a residential fire in Brentwood in October 2021. While the temperatures on that day were cooler, there was still a red flag warning in effect due to extremely high wind conditions. The winds drove the conflagration from the structure into the backyards of neighboring residences. The initial residence was a loss, but firefighters were able to save the other homes on the block. It could’ve been a lot worse.
“We are in the era of the mega fire,” said Macumber. “There are a lot of people who do research in fire and fire ecology who are starting to call this the Pyrocene Era of this planet. It’s not just us, even though we focus on us, here in California. You’re seeing massive wildfire in New Mexico right now. That’s unheard of.”
The National Fire Protection Assocation recommends 0-5 feet from the house:
Clean roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris and pine needles that could catch embers.
Replace or repair any loose or missing shingles or roof tiles to prevent ember penetration.
Reduce embers that could pass through vents in the eaves by installing 1/8 inch metal mesh screening.
Clean debris from exterior attic vents and install 1/8 inch metal mesh screening to reduce embers.
Repair or replace damaged or loose window screens and any broken windows Screen or box-in areas below patios and decks with wire mesh to prevent debris and combustible materials from accumulating.
Move any flammable material away from wall exteriors – mulch, flammable plants, leaves and needles, firewood piles – anything that can burn. Remove anything stored underneath decks or porches.
5-30 feet
Clear vegetation from under large stationary propane tanks.
Create fuel breaks with driveways, walkways/paths, patios, and decks.
Keep lawns and native grasses mowed to a height of four inches.
Remove ladder fuels (vegetation under trees) so a surface fire cannot reach the crowns. Prune trees up to six to ten feet from the ground; for shorter trees do not exceed 1/3 of the overall tree height.
Space trees 18 feet apart, with the canopy farther than 10 feet from the edge of the structure.
Tree and shrubs in this zone should be limited to small clusters of a few each to break up the continuity of the vegetation across the landscape
