BYRON Fire crews from multiple agencies were engaged in an all-day effort to get full containment on a fire that scorched 128 acres near Byron, Sunday, July 11.
The blaze was Initially reported shortly after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Vasco Road and Camino Diablo. A Cal Fire spokesperson said the fire was 100% contained by approximately 5 p.m. The Cal Fire response to the incident included 13 engines, four air tankers, two helicopters, two bulldozers and two hand crews. Cal Fire was supported by crews from the East Contra Costa and Contra Costa County fire protection districts, the Alameda County Fire Department and staff from the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD).
Dubbed the Diablo Fire, it burned in the vicinity of the Vasco Caves Regional Preserve. The preserve, operated by the EBRPD, is home to endangered red-legged frogs, tiger salamanders and fairy shrimp. It also supports habitat suitable for kit foxes, eagles and a variety of nesting raptors. There are archaeological sites in the preserve that contain Native American rock art that date back nearly 10,000 years.
Dave Mason, EBRPD public information supervisor, said on Monday that no culturally significant artifacts in the preserve were damaged by fire. As of Monday afternoon, EBRPD personnel were still surveying the preserve looking for damage to district property like fences and gates.
Firefighting operations were made challenging by high temperatures, low relative humidity, difficult terrain and windy conditions. The fire’s location within the preserve added an additional layer of complexity.
“There were restrictions put on the firefight that we couldn’t put dozer lines all the way around the fire because of the caves preserve,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Steve Aubert.
Due in part to the remote location of the fire, there were no reports of damage to buildings, and there were no reported injuries.
A social-media post from Cal Fire posted early in the incident stated that fire was burning on both sides of Vasco Road. A photo provided by Cal Fire’s air operations showed a large swath of charred hills painted with bright pink splashes, the tell-tale sign of fire retardant dropped from the air.
Crews were called to the area a second time in the early morning hours of Monday, July 12. At 4:41 a.m., Cal Fire and ECCFPD firefighters returned to the scene of the incident and conducted additional operations for five more hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Cal Fire.
