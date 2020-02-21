UPDATE 5:15p.m. - East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Steve Aubert reported that today's fire on the 9000 block of Deer Valley Road was started by a home owner trying to eradicate ground squirrels using smoke bombs. According to Aubert, no injuries were reported and no structures were threatened in this fire.
A vegetation fire was reported at approximately 2:30 p.m., Friday, February 21, about a mile off of Deer Valley Rd. near Briones Valley Road in unincorporated Brentwood.
As of 4:00 p.m., fire officials are reporting that 7 acres have burned in relatively steep terrain. A Cal Fire helicopter was able to make multiple air drops, which helped to contain and extinguish most of the fire, while fire crews from East Contra Costa Fire Protection District handled hot spots and other fire fighting efforts on the ground.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
