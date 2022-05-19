The Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District announced it has found the first dead bird of the year that is positive for West Nile virus in Contra Costa County. The dead bird, an American crow, was picked up in an area of Brentwood close to Discovery Bay.
Certain birds carry the virus. Once a mosquito bites an infected bird, the mosquito can become infected. Mosquitoes can spread the virus when they bite another bird or person, the district said.
Since 2005, 75 people in Contra Costa County have been diagnosed with West Nile virus. In 2006, two people died from the disease. For human case information, visit the California Department of Public Health Vector-Borne Disease Section website.
To reduce the risk of the virus, the district recommends Contra Costa County residents report dead birds because they are often the first sign of the virus in a particular location.
The virus can grow more efficiently when temperatures are consistently above 55 degrees. With hot daytime and warm overnight weather in the forecast, the district advises county residents to take steps to reduce the risk of the virus by avoiding mosquito bites.
"Infected mosquitoes can spread West Nile virus to people through a single mosquito bite. But fortunately, the virus is easily preventable," said Steve Schutz, the district's scientific program manager.
With temperatures on the rise over the next several days, county residents should take these precautions to avoid mosquito bites:
– use an effective insect repellent when outdoors, particularly around dawn and dusk, officials said.
– people should wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin that can be bitten.
– avoid being outdoors where mosquitoes are present, if possible, Schutz said.
– dump out any amount of standing water because mosquitoes can develop from egg to adult in something as small as a bottle cap full of water.
– make sure window screens do not have rips or tears and fit properly in openings.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when used as directed, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective. The district recommends using EPA-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Always follow the instructions on the label when using insect repellent, officials said.
Contra Costa County residents can report dead birds by phone at 877-WNV-BIRD (968-2473). County residents can also request mosquito service for residential property by calling 925-685-9301.
