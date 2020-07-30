REGIONAL East County candidates have begun the process of pulling papers to run for various seats in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. The nomination period is open through Aug. 7. If an incumbent does not file by 5 p.m. on Aug. 7, the deadline will then extend for non-incumbents only. That extension will be until Aug. 12, at 6 p.m.

Antioch’s City Council and school district along with the Brentwood City Council and Oakley school district hold district elections, which means that candidates must reside in the district they are running for. Only the voters who live within each district can elect a candidate from that district.

The following is a current list of candidates who have pulled papers as of press time.

Antioch City Council District Election Map

Eric Kinnaird/Press Graphic

Antioch City Council: Four council seats available and mayor

Mayor: Sean Wright (Incumbent), Julio Mendez, Rakesh Kumar Christian, Kenneth Turnage II, Monica Wilson, Wade Harper, Gabriel Makinano and Elizabeth Householder

Council District 1: Joyann Motts,Manuel Soliz, Fernando Navarrete, La Donna Norman and Tamisha Walker

Council District 2: Tony Tiscareno and Michael Barbanica

Council District 3: Lori Ogorchock, Lamar Thorpe, Wayne Steffen, Antwon Webster and Marie Arce

Council District 4: Alex Astorga

Antioch Unified School District Election Map

Eric Kinnaird/Press Graphic

Antioch Unified School District: Three seats available

Trustee Area 1: Antonio Hernandez

Trustee Area 3: Crystal Sawyer-Brown (Incumbent)

Trustee Area 4: Gary Hack (Incumbent)

Brentwood City Council District Election Map

Eric Kinnaird/Press Graphic

Brentwood City Council: Two council seats available and mayor

Mayor: No incumbent

Joel R. Bryant, Brian Carleton, Mary Nunn, Ryan Raimondi and Karen Rarey

District 1: Faye Maloney, Jovita Mendoza, Michael Moore, Claudette Staton (Incumbent) and Brian Swisher 

District 3: Indrani Golden and Victoria Sandberg

Brentwood Union Elementary School District: Two seats available

Blythe Lind (Incumbent), Thuy Daojensen, Stephanie Williams-Rogers and Carlos Sanabria (Incumbent)

Byron Union School District: Two seats available

No one has pulled papers yet.

Discovery Bay Community Services District: Two seats available

Bill Mayer (Incumbent) and Bill Pease (Incumbent)

Liberty Union High School District: Two seats available

Yolanda Pena-Mendrek (Incumbent) and Ray Valverde (Incumbent)

Knightsen School District: Three seats available

Thomas E. Baldocci, Jr. (Incumbent)

Oakley City Council: Three seats available

Kevin Romick (Incumbent), Claire Alaura (Incumbent), Oleksii Chuiko, Michael Krieg (Incumbent), George Fuller, Conan Moats and Anissa Williams

Oakley Union Elementary School District Election Map

Eric Kinnaird/Press Graphic

Oakley Union Elementary School District: Three seats available, one for Trustee Area 1, 2, and 5

Trustee Area 5: Richard Masadas

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags