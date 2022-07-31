Certain species of birds may carry the virus. Once a mosquito bites an infected bird, the mosquito can become infected with the ability to transmit the virus to another animal or a person through a single mosquito bite.
The virus can grow more efficiently when temperatures are consistently warmer than 55 degrees. The district advises county residents to take action to reduce the risk of the virus by avoiding mosquito bites.
"It is important that Contra Costa County residents take precautions to avoid mosquito bites by using an effective insect repellent when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk. Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin that can be bitten. And, if possible, avoid being outdoors where mosquitoes are present," said Scientific Program Manager Steve Schutz, Ph.D.
Another way to reduce the risk of mosquitoes is to dump out any amount of standing water. Mosquitoes develop from egg to a biting adult in water. Even the small amount of water that can collect in a bottle cap can produce mosquitoes. Also, make sure window and door screens do not have any rips or tears and that screens fit properly.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), when used as directed, insect repellents registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are proven safe and effective. The district recommends using EPA-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients:
Always follow the instructions on the label when using an insect repellent, experts say.
Contra Costa County residents can report dead birds by phone at (877) WNV-BIRD (968-2473). County residents can also request mosquito service for residential property by calling (925) 685-9301.
