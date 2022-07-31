Mosquito

A group of mosquitoes has tested positive for West Nile virus in Contra Costa County, this group in Oakley, the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District (District) reports. This is the first group of mosquitoes to test positive for the virus this year in the county.

Certain species of birds may carry the virus. Once a mosquito bites an infected bird, the mosquito can become infected with the ability to transmit the virus to another animal or a person through a single mosquito bite.

The virus can grow more efficiently when temperatures are consistently warmer than 55 degrees. The district advises county residents to take action to reduce the risk of the virus by avoiding mosquito bites.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription