PG&E Logo
Photo courtesy of Pacific Gas & Electric Company

In an effort to provide customers with information, PG&E has released the following list related to public safety power shut offs and billing. 

  1. Customers are not and will not be billed for usage when their power was off for public safety because no energy was being consumed.
  2. Customers can go to their online accounts and click on a specific day to see when power was being delivered and when power was out.
  3. Because SmartMeters are not able to communicate with the network when power is down, customers might see a shaded bar indicating estimated data, but the billing shows zero.
  4. For customers impacted by the Oct. 9 PSPS, the bill credit ($100 for residential customers, $250 for business customers) has started showing up in November bills. The credit will be listed as “Customer Satisfaction Adjustment” on bills.
  5. PG&E’s website offers substantial information about bills. Go to pge.com and click “Your Account.”

