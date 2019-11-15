In an effort to provide customers with information, PG&E has released the following list related to public safety power shut offs and billing.
- Customers are not and will not be billed for usage when their power was off for public safety because no energy was being consumed.
- Customers can go to their online accounts and click on a specific day to see when power was being delivered and when power was out.
- Because SmartMeters are not able to communicate with the network when power is down, customers might see a shaded bar indicating estimated data, but the billing shows zero.
- For customers impacted by the Oct. 9 PSPS, the bill credit ($100 for residential customers, $250 for business customers) has started showing up in November bills. The credit will be listed as “Customer Satisfaction Adjustment” on bills.
- PG&E’s website offers substantial information about bills. Go to pge.com and click “Your Account.”
