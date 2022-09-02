featured
Flex Alert possible over holiday weekend; state wants residents to save power during heat wave
-
- Updated
- 0
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert in an effort to save energy during the heat wave that is forecast to last through Labor Day weekend and possibly all next week.
A Flex Alert calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 4-9 p.m., due to high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies.
During that time, the state wants consumers to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, avoiding use of major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights. They should also avoid charging electric vehicles while the Flex Alert is in effect. To minimize discomfort and help with grid stability, consumers are also encouraged to pre-cool their homes and use major appliances and charge electric vehicles and electronic devices before 4 p.m., when conservation begins to become most critical.
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- 1 dead in vehicle rollover on Byron Highway
- Alexis Gabe’s family disappointed after meeting with Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton
- Oakley police chief comments on Aug. 26 officer-involved shooting
- Second suspect from Brentwood fitness center shooting arrested
- Kevin Temple to be installed as new Postmaster in Discovery Bay on Tuesday
- City manager not appointed as planned
- Brentwood to hold ceremony Sept. 28 for outgoing police Chief Hansen
- Brentwood, Oakley City Council candidates finalized
- Two arrested after several people stabbed in Bethel Island fight
- Oakley police fatally shoot domestic disturbance suspect
Videos
Collections
- Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Chico
- Every Jane Austen movie adaptation, ranked
- Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Yuba City
- [Photos] House fire in Discovery Bay
- [Photos] 1 dead in vehicle rollover on Byron Highway
- Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Stockton
- [Photos] Discovery Bay house fire causes substantial damage
- Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Los Angeles metro area
- Liberty stomps Enochs in Week 1 victory
- Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Madera metro area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.