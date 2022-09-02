FlexAlert Logo

Image courtesy of California ISO
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert in an effort to save energy during the heat wave that is forecast to last through Labor Day weekend and possibly all next week.
A Flex Alert calls for voluntary electricity conservation from 4-9 p.m., due to high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. 
During that time, the state wants consumers to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, avoiding use of major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights. They should also avoid charging electric vehicles while the Flex Alert is in effect. To minimize discomfort and help with grid stability, consumers are also encouraged to pre-cool their homes and use major appliances and charge electric vehicles and electronic devices before 4 p.m., when conservation begins to become most critical. 

