Flooding closes Byron Airport

While Monday saw the sun return, Contra Costa County Public Works crews have been tackling emergency calls due to flooding, mudslides and other issues related to the recent storms, which included closing a local airport.
Below is the current status of the county maintained roads and an Airport in unincorporated Contra Costa County:
Airport closure: Byron Airport is closed to all traffic due to flooding. A notice to air missions has been issued for the closure. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Marsh Creek Road: Closed between Deer Valley Road and Morgan Territory Road due to localized flooding, rock and mudslides. Only local traffic is allowed through the area.
Byron Highway: Closed between Byron Hot Springs Road and Herdlyn Road due to flooding. Avoid the area.
Highland Road: Closed between Carneal Road and Manning Road due to flooding caused by creek overflow. Only local traffic is allowed.
Morgan Territory Road: Closed between 6311 Morgan Territory Road - 9401 Morgan Territory Road due to mudslides. Only residents are allowed in the area. The area of 5477 Morgan Territory Road-5649 Morgan Territory Road is open to traffic.
- The Pittsburg Police Department also announced Monday that Harbor Street from Stoneman Ave. to Yosemite Drive and will remain closed due to flooding through Wednesday in both directions of travel for vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. Please plan accordingly and utilize alternate routes. We will have extra patrol guiding traffic.
