Flooding closing area roads; sandbags available

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Contra Costa County on Jan. 2, warning East Bay residents that heavy rain forecast for Wednesday and Thursday may result in excessive runoff leading to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This follows a similar warning on Dec. 31.
Several roads in the county have flooded or closed, including:
Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road and Morgan Territory Road until further notice due to rock and mudslides. Only local traffic is allowed in the area as crews work to clear debris from the roads.
Morgan Territory Road is closed between 5477-5649 Morgan Territory Road due to mudslides. Only residents are allowed in the area.
Deer Valley Road is closed to all traffic in both directions between Briones Valley Road and Marsh Creek Road due to a sinkhole. Drivers are advised to take alternate routes to avoid this area.
Oakley police asked the public to avoid water sports in the Freedom Basin or Laurel Ballfields.
