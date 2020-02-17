The Fly Fishing Show

Courtesy of The Fly Fishing Show

The 2020 Pleasanton Fly Fishing Show will take place this weekend, Feb. 21 to 23, at the Pleasanton fairgrounds.

Every fly-fishing tool from factory-fresh rods and reels to boots, waders, clothing and accessories will greet visitors. Guests can also expect more than $50,000 in national door prizes, including fishing trips, clothing, gear and tackle. The grand prize — chosen from all seven 2020 Fly Fishing Shows — is an $11,000 trip to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa. Additionally, there are regional show door prizes. 

The regional premiere of the 2020 International Fly-fishing Film Festival is Friday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Event admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days or $35 for three days. Children 5 and under are free as are Boy and Girl Scouts under 16 in uniform. Children 6 to 12 are $5. Active military with an ID is $10. Scouts in uniform can also earn credits toward a fly-fishing merit badge. 

The fairgrounds are located at 4501 Pleasanton Ave., in Pleasanton. The weekend’s hours will be Friday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.flyfishingshow.com.

