The 2020 Pleasanton Fly Fishing Show will take place this weekend, Feb. 21 to 23, at the Pleasanton fairgrounds.
Every fly-fishing tool from factory-fresh rods and reels to boots, waders, clothing and accessories will greet visitors. Guests can also expect more than $50,000 in national door prizes, including fishing trips, clothing, gear and tackle. The grand prize — chosen from all seven 2020 Fly Fishing Shows — is an $11,000 trip to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa. Additionally, there are regional show door prizes.
The regional premiere of the 2020 International Fly-fishing Film Festival is Friday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Event admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days or $35 for three days. Children 5 and under are free as are Boy and Girl Scouts under 16 in uniform. Children 6 to 12 are $5. Active military with an ID is $10. Scouts in uniform can also earn credits toward a fly-fishing merit badge.
The fairgrounds are located at 4501 Pleasanton Ave., in Pleasanton. The weekend’s hours will be Friday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.flyfishingshow.com.
