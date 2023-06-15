A former Antioch police officer who was terminated back in April was charged with assault on Tuesday following an internal investigation into his use of force during a traffic stop last July.
Matthew Nutt was fired back on April 21st and charged on Tuesday, June 13th by the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office on with one misdemeanor count of assault by a public officer. The internal investigation by Antioch police into the incident revealed he committed four violations of the Antioch Police Department's use-of-force policy including using unreasonable force, failure to de-escalate, and failure to use alternative tactics.
According to an Antioch police press release, the incident dates to a traffic stop back on July 1, 2022. Nutt learned that the driver of the vehicle he stopped for not displaying license plates had an outstanding felony warrant for shooting a home or vehicle, and conspiracy.
