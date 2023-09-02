A former Heritage teacher was arrested and taken into custody by Brentwood police Friday night during the second quarter of Heritage football’s home opener against Granada.
The teacher, who was identified by Heritage students and Brentwood police as 27-year-old Carlos Hurtado, was arrested and taken into custody by Brentwood police shortly before 7:30 p.m. after leading them on a chase during the game.
According to Brentwood police, Hurtado was given a trespass admonishment to stay away from campus. When officers tried to make contact with Hurtado, he fled on foot in an attempt to escape. He was arrested on suspicion of disrupting a school activity, trespassing, and obstruction.
He ran through the stands, hopped over the fence on the home bleachers, tried to stop them from chasing him at one point during the chase, and even ran around the track trying to evade them before police took him down with an assist by a member of the first down chain gang behind the Granada sideline. He was handcuffed and placed in the back of a Brentwood police SUV that eventually took him away.
According to students and some Heritage faculty who asked to remain anonymous, Hurtado was forced to resign earlier in the week and was banned from Heritage’s campus. The cause for both the forced resignation and the ban from campus has yet to be confirmed by Heritage.
He is currently being held on $3,000 bail at the Martinez Detention Facility, per the Contra Costa County Sheriff.
Heritage High School and the Liberty Union High School District have not responded to requests for comments.
Watch for updates on this story.
