Former Heritage teacher taken into custody during football game Friday night

A former Heritage teacher was arrested and taken into custody after trying to evade police during Heritage football's home opening game against Granada Friday night.

The teacher, who was identified by Heritage students and Brentwood police as 27-year-old Carlos Hurtado, was arrested and taken into custody by Brentwood police shortly before 7:30 p.m. after leading them on a chase during the game. 

According to Brentwood police, Hurtado was given a trespass admonishment to stay away from campus. When officers tried to make contact with Hurtado, he fled on foot in an attempt to escape. He was arrested on suspicion of disrupting a school activity, trespassing, and obstruction.

