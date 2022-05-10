The city of Oakley disclosed the cause behind the November termination of former police chief Dean Capelletti, according to a statement released on May 9. Included with the statement was a collection of documents detailing the findings of an outside investigation.
The city had previously stated that the matter had been civil rather than criminal,but could not go into greater detail due to confidentiality rules, according to Mayor Randy Pope at the Dec. 14 city council meeting. However, a public records request filed by the Bay Area News Group prompted city officials to share the findings of the investigation on May 9 in conjunction with the press release.
“Ultimately, in compliance with State Law, we made the documents public (both the redacted investigative report and transcript),” City Manager Josh McMurray said of the decision via email.
Capelletti was initially placed on paid leave in September of 2021 as an investigation was conducted by the Danville-based firm Kramer Workplace Investigations, according to the press release. The investigation lasted 11 weeks. Numerous individuals were interviewed by the firm and a report was written with their findings.
“The report found that Capelletti, who was hired in September of 2020, had engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with a subordinate employee and that evidence existed that he made sexually-related comments to a Police Department employee and of inappropriate touching of a Department employee,” the press release states.
-Check back for updates
The complete report can be found below
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.