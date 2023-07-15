Former California Assemblymember and Oakley Mayor Jim Frazier has joined the Arc of California (The Arc) and United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) California Collaboration as the next Public Policy Director. He will assume the role immediately.
“The Arc, UCP and our Board of Directors are absolutely thrilled that Jim Frazier will lend his extraordinary expertise, stature and commitment to advancing our mission and vision for improving the lives of Californians with developmental disabilities and their families,” said Executive Director Jordan Lindsey of The Arc of California. “The Arc’s role as a nonpartisan advocacy organization influencing policies that impact the disability community is more important than ever and having a thoughtful, seasoned and experienced professional like Frazier is critical.”
In 2022, Frazier retired from representing California’s 11th Assembly District in Fairfield after nine years in the legislature representing part of East County.
