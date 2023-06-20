Four-alarm overnight fire ravages through warehouse in Antioch Marina

A warehouse fire in the Antioch Marina sent flames, embers, and smoke into the night sky late Monday night.
ConFire responded to the four-alarm call at 5 Marina Plaza, just past the Antioch Police Department building at 10:52 p.m. Monday night to reports of smoke and flames coming out of a vacant warehouse toward the back of the Marina. The embers from the fire also spread toward some of the bushes nearby, causing small vegetation fires that firefighters were able to contain.
Firefighters had trouble getting to the warehouse due to its location, and had trouble battling the fire due to the windy conditions through the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.