Four Oakley men were arrested in a felony hit-and-run collision at Main Street at Charles Way on Sunday, July 2.
At 12:09 a.m. ,Oakley police were dispatched to that intersection for a traffic collision where a Toyota truck was completely rolled over.
Police determined that a black sedan carrying four Oakley men struck the victim's vehicle, and the driver fled, making it a felony, police said in a press release.
Police found the black sedan on nearby Babbe Street parked at the intersection of Martin Street. Officers found three of the unidentified men, (ages 43, 43 and 28) near the vehicle and determined all three were associated with the vehicle and all three were intoxicated.
These three men were uncooperative with the investigation, but were not the driver of the black sedan, police said, and officers continued looking for the actual driver.
The three men were arrested for suspected public intoxication and transported to the police department, police said. While dealing with those three men, police were alerted the actual driver may have been walking on Main Street. Police went there and arrested Jesus Leon-Lopez, 55, of Oakley, and took him into custody before booking him into the main jail for suspected felony hit and run.
