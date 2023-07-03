Oakley Police logo_EDITORIAL ART

Four Oakley men were arrested in a felony hit-and-run collision at Main Street at Charles Way on Sunday, July 2.

At 12:09 a.m. ,Oakley police were dispatched to that intersection for a traffic collision where a Toyota truck was completely rolled over. 

Police determined that a black sedan carrying four Oakley men struck the victim's vehicle, and the driver fled, making it a felony, police said in a press release.

