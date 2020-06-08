Frank’s Cove Restaurant and Lounge on Bethel Island destroyed by fire

Frank’s Cove Restaurant and Lounge, an iconic but long-closed Bethel Island restaurant, was reduced to smoking ash Saturday evening, June 6, the result of a devastating fire that ripped through the building.
“The origin of the fire is suspicious,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Marshal Steve Aubert after he returned to the location Sunday morning. “(The incident) is still under investigation.”
The restaurant, located on the corner of Gateway and Stone roads on the eastern edge of Bethel Island, was once a popular location. A local resident said that business declined after the death of the original owner, and the building has been vacant for about seven years.
“Today at approximately 6:50 (p.m.), we received a report of a grass fire, an exterior fire, possibly getting extension into a structure,” ECCFPD Battalion Chief Craig Auzzene said. “The initial response was three units from East Contra Costa Fire. En route, Engine 53 witnessed a smoke column, and they requested two additional units that came from Contra Costa County Fire. Once (Engine) 53 arrived on scene, they noticed an exterior fire that was impinging and probably inside the structure at the time of their arrival.”
Firefighters were deployed using a defensive strategy intended to keep the fire from spreading to two nearby buildings, a strategy that saved those buildings at the cost of the vacant restaurant.
“The main reason is because of the water supply out here,” said Auzzene. “There is no permanent water supply, no hydrant system. We’re shuttling water in. We bring our water with us. We don’t have enough water to fight the fire and protect the exposures. We have to determine what we’re going to go for, and we’re going to protect the exposure in this case.”
In addition to water-supply challenges, firefighters also had to deal with other problems. High winds blew burning embers onto a detached floating dock and set it ablaze. Without means to access the dock, they had to try to extinguish the flames from the top of the levee at the very edge of the reach of firefighter’s hoses. Live wires were also a hazard as they dropped to the after utility poles were damaged by flames.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident. Auzzene estimated the value of the lost building at $320,000.
