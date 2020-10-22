District 11 Assemblymember Jim Frazier and Brentwood Vice Mayor Joel Bryant, who’s running for mayor in the upcoming election, have announced their support for consolidation of the East County Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (ConFire).
In separate statements, both officials say the move would provide improved fire and emergency services to the residents of far East County.
“How to sufficiently upgrade fire service in Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay and far East County has been a critical issue for a decade or more, and it’s our residents who continue to suffer,” said Frazier in a press release this week.
According to supporters, consolidation would help provide the staffing necessary for the reopening of two fire stations in the district, with at least one in Brentwood, to help get to the additional three stations that are needed.
“This is an opportunity to provide the people of Brentwood and far East County with the fire service we need and deserve,” Bryant said. “The two districts already provide mutual aid to each other, mainly with fire stations and personnel in Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay and Antioch. I am currently working with Chief Brian Helmick and Board President Brian Oftedal of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District to finalize a permanent solution, which provides sustainable fire protection and medical response for not only the families and businesses in Brentwood, but for the entire fire district that we are a part of.”
Bryant added that in order to support consolidation, the proposal must be achieved without a tax increase to the residents of Brentwood or the rest of those in both fire districts. It must also provide better pay and benefits to the men and women firefighters of the ECCFPD.
In light of the recent announcement that the financially challenged East County Fire Protection District is in a state of emergency, Frazier said that drastic times call for drastic measures adding that East County residents deserve ample fire service that only consolidation will bring.
“Between the increasingly dangerous, life-threatening fire seasons, and the need for faster 911 emergency services, fire service in East County is at emergency proportions,” Frazier said.
