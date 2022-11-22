Free East Bay parks admission on Black Friday

Avoid the holiday shopping in-store lines and return to nature this Black Friday, and the East Bay Regional Park District (East Bay Parks) has a way for you to do that. It is waiving all entrance and parking fees at all their parks on Nov. 25 to promote healthy and sustainable alternatives to shopping.
Nicknamed “Green Friday,” this sustainable holiday alternative was prompted by REI’s #OptOutside movement founded in 2015. The outdoor equipment retailer has chosen to close its doors on Black Friday, the busiest in-store shopping day of the year, to honor the wellness benefits of time spent outside.
East Bay Regional Parks consists of 73 parks, 125,000 acres of land, 1,200 miles of trail and 55 miles of shoreline in Contra Costa and Alameda counties, according to its website. Popular parks of East County are Big Break Regional Shoreline, Contra Loma, Black Diamond Mines, Round Valley Regional Preserve, and Vasco Caves. All parks will offer free parking, fishing, dog and horse admission, and boat launching on Green Friday. State fees, however, like state fishing licenses and watercraft inspections, will not be waived, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.