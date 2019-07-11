The Discovery Bay Community Foundation will host its annual free fishing derby for kids ages 15 and under on Tuesday, July 16, and Thursday, August 15, at the Discovery Bay Marina at 5901 Marina Road. The fun will start at 6:00 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m. Those who want to participate must sign up at www.dbcf.info. All kids must be accompanied by an adult and wear a life vest to fish. Bring a fishing pole — bait will be supplied. Only 50 spots are available for each outing, so sign up today.
