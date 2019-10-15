Flu season is underway, and the best way to protect yourself and your family is by getting a safe, effective flu vaccine.
Contra Costa Public Health will offer free flu vaccinations and free, fast and confidential HIV and Hepatitis C screenings at the Mt. Diablo Adult Education Health Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 7 p.m. The fair is held at Mt. Diablo Adult Education’s Career and Technical Education Center, 1266 San Carlos Ave. in Concord.
Flu vaccinations are available on a first-come, first-served basis to fair visitors 6 months and older while supplies last. Parental consent is required for people younger than 18 to receive a vaccination.
The fair, hosted by Mt. Diablo Adult Education’s Career and Technical Education Center, also features a variety of health and dental screenings from students, staff and graduates of the many health-related training programs offered through the district.
Learn more about Mt. Diablo Adult Education’s low-cost courses and trainings at www.mtdiabloadulted.org or call 925-685-6730, ext. 6730.
Visit www.cchealth.org/flu to learn the facts about flu, or get a vaccine at a weekly vaccination clinic in your community. See www.cchealth.org/immunization/clinics.php for details.
