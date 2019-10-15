Contra Costa Public Health (CCPH) will offer free flu vaccinations and free, fast and confidential HIV and Hepatitis C screenings at the Mt. Diablo Adult Education Health Fair.
Flu vaccinations are available on a first-come, first-served basis to fair visitors 6 months and older while supplies last. Parental consent is required for people younger than 18 to receive a vaccination.
The Fair, hosted by Mt. Diablo Adult Education’s Career and Technical Education Center, also features a variety of health and dental screenings from students, staff and graduates of the many health-related training programs offered through the district.
Learn more about Mt. Diablo Adult Education’s low-cost courses and trainings by visiting www.mtdiabloadulted.org or calling 925-685-6730, extension 6730.
WHO: Everyone is welcome to this free community event.
WHEN: 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23
WHERE: Mt. Diablo Adult Education’s Career and Technical Education Center, 1266 San Carlos Ave., Concord.
WHY: Flu season is underway, and the best way to protect yourself and your family is by getting a safe, effective flu vaccine.
Visit www.cchealth.org/flu to learn the facts about flu. Or get a vaccine at one of our weekly vaccination clinics in your community – visit https://cchealth.org/immunization/clinics.php for details.
