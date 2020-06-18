These are challenging times, and for those who need a little help stocking their pantry, His Presence Christian Worship Center is offering a free community food bank to the public, Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. Distribution will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. The center is located at 1185 Second St., in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-305-5528, or online at www.hpministry.com.
