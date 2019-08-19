With the support of several East Bay groups, Faith in Action East Bay (FIAEB) will hold a free immigration forum at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2800 Camino Diablo in Byron, Saturday, Aug. 24 starting at 9 a.m.
This event will have a wide range of resources available, including a Know Your Rights presentation, information on how to get legal support in case of ICE raids, and individual consultations with attorneys who specialize in immigration issues.
“By bringing services like these to this event, we are empowering, informing and providing opportunities to the community to protect themselves and their families,” said Emma Paulino, co-director of organizing and leadership development at FIAEB. “We have organized several of these forums in Alameda County, and we’re excited to bring these services to eastern Contra Costa County.”
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Wage Hour Division and Department of Industrial Relations will have booths at the event to provide information, answer questions and help with paperwork. Community members will have the opportunity to register for healthcare and food stamps, sign up for and complete the Clean Slate process, and learn about community leadership opportunities.
Diocese of Oakland – Office of Life and Justice, Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services, The Immigration Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA), Stand Together Contra Costa (STCC), and the Village Community Resource Center are also participating in this event.
For more information, contact Emma Paulino at 510-459-8696 or emmap@fiaeastbay.org.
Faith in Action East Bay is a multi-faith, multi-ethnic federation of over 55 congregations, 25 schools and allied community organizations representing more than 50,000 families in the East Bay. Together, we work on issues such as education, violence prevention, immigration, housing and voter engagement.
Office of Life and Justice-Diocese of Oakland supports Respect Life justice ministries in parishes, deaneries, and schools through programs, education, advocacy and outreach.
Contra Costa County Employment & Human Services partners with the community to deliver quality services to ensure access to resources that support, protect, and empower individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency.
The Immigration Institute of the Bay Area helps immigrants, refugees, and their families join and contribute to the community. IIBA provides high-quality immigration legal services, education, and civic engagement opportunities.
Stand Together Contra Costa is a rapid response, legal services, and community education project to support safety and justice for immigrant families in Contra Costa County.
