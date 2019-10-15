A local nonprofit will host a free skateboard clinic for special needs children and teens at Brentwood Skate Park on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
The clinic is hosted by Be Exceptional, which was founded by Lynda Green in 2007 as a way to combine her passions in dance and working with special needs individuals. The program has evolved to hold various classes in dance, fitness and cheerleading at its location at Elite Dance Studio at 304 G St. in downtown Antioch. The nonprofit is now tackling skateboarding.
Skate Director Joey Ogo says they have worked with other groups in the past — like The A.skate Foundation, an organization that brings autism-friendly skateboard clinics to autistic individuals — but this event is the first in the name of Be Exceptional.
Ogo has been skateboarding for decades and enjoys sharing his love of skating with others.
Our goal is just to provide the aspects of skateboarding that I've seen help me provide that for people with special needs,” he said. “It also integrates with other people, like the volunteers.”
Be Exceptional events utilize a buddy system, pairing volunteers with participants depending on their experience and need.
Many individuals on the Be Exceptional staff have a background in social work, like Ogo, or have experience otherwise working with kids and teens with special needs.
“We also will have people just being introduced to working with that population,” Ogo said. “And it's always great to see, on both sides, just the joy it brings.”
Ultimately, the goal of these clinics is about connection and allowing individuals within special needs communities to participate, but Ogo speaks highly of the benefits of physical activities like skateboarding.
“Skateboarding is known to ‘heal the soul,’” he said. “Skateboarding offers components similar to occupational therapy, focusing on motor, vestibular and proprioceptive skills. In addition, our program allows these children to be social on their own terms.”
The clinic held at the Brentwood Skate Park, is usually aimed toward children and teens from ages 10 to 18, but Ogo says “no child is too young and no individual is too old to participate.”
At the skate clinic, there will also be downtime for participants to relax and enjoy art. Be Exceptional is also looking for volunteers for the event — people who have a basic understanding of skateboarding and the balance it takes — but no extensive experience is necessary.
“You're really just there to guide,” Ogo said. “What we're looking for is people who are willing to connect with the kids.”
The goal is to have 40 participants, 40 volunteers and 15 non-skate volunteers to help at the art station and with breaks. To sign up to volunteer, visit www.bit.ly/be_volunteer.
For participants, closed-toe athletic footwear is recommended. Helmets, pads and skateboards will be available for use, but if participants have their own, they should bring them. To register to participate, visit www.bit.ly/be_participant.
Brentwood Skate Park is located at Veterans Park, 195 Griffith Lane in Brentwood. For more information about Be Exceptional or its other programs, visit www.beexceptionalprograms.com or email beexceptionalprograms@gmail.com.
