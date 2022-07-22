Freedom alum and current NFL star Joe Mixon holds youth camp in Brentwood

[Photos] Joe Mixon returns to East County for football camp
1 of 5
SP Mixon 5.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who starred for Freedom High School from 2011-13, hosted a youth football camp at Heritage High School.
angelo garcia jr
SP Mixon 4.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Angelo Garcia Jr
SP Mixon 3.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Angelo Garcia Jr
SP Mixon 2.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Angelo Garcia Jr
SP Mixon 1.JPG
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
Angelo Garcia Jr
Long before his NFL days, Mixon was on the Freedom High School gridiron. In his three years on the Falcons varsity team, Mixon ran for 4,281 yards and 57 touchdowns. After graduating from Freedom in 2014, Mixon went to the University of Oklahoma. He was drafted by the Bengals in the second round in 2017.
In five NFL seasons, Mixon has rushed for 4,564 yards and 33 touchdowns along with 171 receptions for 1,322 yards and eight touchdowns.
Mixon was assisted at the camp by other professional stars, including Deer Valley alum and current Chicago Bear wide receiver Nsimba Webster, Nsimba’s twin Nzuzi Webster, Deer Valley alum and current Green Bay Packer offensive lineman George Moore and current USC coach Will Johnson.
