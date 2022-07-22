Freedom alum and current NFL star Joe Mixon holds youth camp in Brentwood

Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.

Campers pose with Mixon.

An East County football player who became an NFL star returned to his roots this week to teach and inspire the next generation of football players.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who starred for Freedom High School from 2011-13, hosted a youth football camp at Heritage High School last weekend.

In addition to interacting with the youngsters and participating in drills with them, Mixon signed autographs.

[Photos] Joe Mixon returns to East County for football camp

