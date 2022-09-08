Freedom grad driving toward the top

Photo courtesy of Doug Williams

Oakley resident Clayton Williams, 20, has quickly made a name for himself on the race circuit, joining the TC American Series with his Mini Cooper team.

When Oakley resident Clayton Williams was a student at Freedom High School, he knew he wanted to race cars. He did it while he was in school, and since his 2020 graduation, has focused even more time to driving, joining the TC America Series, a touring series around the United States. 

Last year, he raced in the TCA series. This year, Williams, now 20, has moved up to the TC Series. He still races with his Mini Cooper team. The cars, though, have a wing, bigger tires and go significantly faster than what he raced in before. And the level of competition is stronger. 

But in his first year in the TC Series, Williams has four wins. Part of that group is a pair of wins he recorded at the season’s most recent event in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin’s Road America Track. In addition to his four wins, Williams has earned a podium spot (top-three finish) at every event and is in second place overall in the TC Series standings. He’s been happy with the results so far. 

