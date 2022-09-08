Freedom grad driving toward the top

When Oakley resident Clayton Williams was a student at Freedom High School, he knew he wanted to race cars. He did it while he was in school, and since his 2020 graduation, has focused even more time to driving, joining the TC America Series, a touring series around the United States.
Last year, he raced in the TCA series. This year, Williams, now 20, has moved up to the TC Series. He still races with his Mini Cooper team. The cars, though, have a wing, bigger tires and go significantly faster than what he raced in before. And the level of competition is stronger.
But in his first year in the TC Series, Williams has four wins. Part of that group is a pair of wins he recorded at the season’s most recent event in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin’s Road America Track. In addition to his four wins, Williams has earned a podium spot (top-three finish) at every event and is in second place overall in the TC Series standings. He’s been happy with the results so far.
“I think I surprised myself,” Williams said of his performance. “I thought it would be more challenging. But I think I adapted to the horsepower and bigger tire size well. But the competition is more competitive. That’s been a challenge, for sure. But it’s been awesome. We’ve had a great season so far.”
The 2022 season TC America season has two events left. The first will be at the Sebring International Raceway in Florida on Sept. 23-25. Then, two weeks later, the season will conclude in Indiana at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Oct. 7-9.
While Williams is in second place with 113 points, he’s well behind points leader Kevin Boehm, who has 183 points. Williams said he knows that the 70-point gap will be difficult to overcome but hopes to put himself in the best position possible to overtake the No. 1 if something goes wrong with Boehm’s races.
“I definitely need to win the remaining races of the year to be able to clinch the championship,” Williams said. “And the person in the lead will need to have some bad finishes. But I need to win to have a chance if he does break down.”
With the 2022 season near its end, Williams has some ideas for what he’ll want to do in 2023.
“Next year, I either want to compete again in the same class and car, or if the opportunity pops up, I’d like to move up to the GT4 series,” he said. “Those are faster and longer races. That all depends on sponsorship. Outside of racing, I’ve been working to get sponsors because of course, that’s what fuels it.”
