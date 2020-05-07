Parents, teachers and administrators distributed caps and gowns for graduating seniors at Freedom High School in Oakley, Friday, April 30. Due to the current shelter-in-place restrictions, students drove up to receive their graduation-related items. The Liberty Union High School District has not yet determined what graduation will look like this year.
