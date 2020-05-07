FHS caps and gowns

Parents, teachers and administrators distributed caps and gowns for graduating seniors at Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif, Friday, April 30, 2020. Due to the current shelter-in-place restrictions, students drove up to take delivery of their graduation-related items. The Liberty Union High School District has not yet determined what graduation will look like this year. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

[Photos] Freedom High School cap and gown distribution

