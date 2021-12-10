Freedom High School has raised the curtain on a new theater following a ribbon- cutting ceremony on Dec. 7.
“We have been growing for over 25 years with no proper performing arts center,” said Taylor Roberts, a student at the high school, during the event. “This new development means so much to all of us. We are all ecstatic to have such a phenomenal area of campus dedicated to our crafts.”
The new facility on campus has a seating capacity of 299, according to Eric Volta, superintendent for the Liberty Union High School District. However, the theater is not the only addition to the school as part of a project that also included the construction of a performing arts courtyard and new classroom spaces. The $27.4 million project was funded through the voter-approved Measure U in 2016.
“In prioritizing the projects our Board decided to focus on like facilities across our district, and programs that benefited our schools first,” Volta said in a statement. “The theater is just an example of that.”
The project, funded through the voter-approved 2016 Measure U, also included the construction of a performing arts courtyard as well as three new classrooms. The new classroom spaces are designated for choir, theater arts and construction courses.
“I was fortunate enough to lead a surprise tour of the nearly completed theater with a choir class about a month ago,” said Volta. “Listening to the excitement in our students’ voices as they entered the stage to sing a song is a memory that I will never forget.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.