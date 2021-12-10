Freedom High School debuts new theater

Photo by Kyle Szymanski

The Liberty Union High School District Board cut the ribbon on Freedom High School’s new theater this week.

Freedom High School has raised the curtain on a new theater following a ribbon- cutting ceremony on Dec. 7.

“We have been growing for over 25 years with no proper performing arts center,” said Taylor Roberts, a student at the high school, during the event. “This new development means so much to all of us. We are all ecstatic to have such a phenomenal area of campus dedicated to our crafts.”

Pauline Allred, a Liberty Union High School District governing board member, speaks at the ribbon cutting for Freedom High School’s new theater.

The new facility on campus has a seating capacity of 299, according to Eric Volta, superintendent for the Liberty Union High School District. However, the theater is not the only addition to the school as part of a project that also included the construction of a performing arts courtyard and new classroom spaces. The $27.4 million project was funded through the voter-approved Measure U in 2016.

“In prioritizing the projects our Board decided to focus on like facilities across our district, and programs that benefited our schools first,” Volta said in a statement. “The theater is just an example of that.”

“I was fortunate enough to lead a surprise tour of the nearly completed theater with a choir class about a month ago,” said Volta. “Listening to the excitement in our students’ voices as they entered the stage to sing a song is a memory that I will never forget.”

 

