Freedom’s Amaro opens up on Tuesday’s fight and going viral

Freedom High School Principal Dr. Steve Amaro is no longer as sore as he was after Tuesday morning’s fight that went viral throughout social media.
“I wish it wouldn’t have happened; the entire scenario,” Amaro said to The Press. “One of our students probably has 50,000 'likes' for a video now.”
Yet, despite the viral video of the incident and every Bay Area news organization contacting him, he’s not letting the sting of what happened affect how he goes about his day on campus.
“You can be an administrator who’s in the office all the time, or you can be an administrator with the kids,” he said.
Amaro also emailed a letter to the students’ families explaining Tuesday’s incident.
“On Tuesday, there was a verbal altercation before school in the E building Hallway between two students,” he explained in the letter. “A teacher came to report the disturbance to me as I was walking in the quad interacting with students. I walked over to the hallway and recognized both students as I had previously positive interactions with them. I tried to make light conversation and de-escalate the situation, but I quickly recognized this was not going to work.”
In the video, one of the students was caught attacking Amaro on the ground until the other student pulled them off of him and yelling “No! You don’t do that!”
Amaro was able to get up under his own power and able to move toward the students again to help diffuse the situation.
He suffered a broken rib that was diagnosed to him later in the day at a nearby hospital, but he doesn’t regret having stepped in to try to stop the fight.
“Campus safety, student safety, staff safety is always going to be my number one concern,” Amaro said. “It’s like, 'OK, I gotta stop this before it gets bad.' So, I went to separate, two of us went to the ground, I got hit multiple times while I was on the ground, and I picked myself up, and I needed to make sure that those students were safe."
“I got checked out by our school nurse along with one of our teachers, they wanted me to get further medical attention, and I wasn’t having it. I knew I was injured, but I didn’t feel that I was injured to the point that I needed to (get medical attention) and I could sense that.
“This is part of the job. We do get involved to keep kids safe. Occasionally, we’re going to get hit, right? But you hope you don’t get injured. If I have to go ahead and put myself in a position where I can keep other people safe, and maybe I put myself in a little danger, I’m okay with that.”
During Thursday morning’s Coffee with the Principal, Amaro said that since August, Freedom has had 16 students involved in a physical altercation, fewer than eight fights in the entire month.
“That’s still eight too many,” Amaro said. “I want zero.”
Amaro adds that the Freedom community has been “humbling” in wake of Tuesday’s incident.
As he was walking around campus immediately after the events on Tuesday, other students and faculty stopped by and checked in on him.
“It’s been overwhelming at times,” he said. “I have gifts in my office that I would have never expected for just doing a job. I have alumni that have reached out to me from even 20 years ago saying, ‘Hey, I hope you’re OK.’”
He also stated that the most frustrating part of the injury suffered in the fight was that he cannot go running until Sunday.
As far as dealing with the media was concerned, Amaro didn’t think all that much of the entire incident, and that dealing with the fight on campus was simply that -- just another fight on campus.
“It took on a different life because this video became (viral),” he explained. He said that when KTVU Fox 2 called to cover the story, he requested that they’re going to talk about Differentiation Week. Other stations like KRON 4 and NBC 11 called to ask about the incident as well.
“I do think we finally hit critical mass,” he said. “This will go away. I talked to the students (Thursday) over the intercom and said that this doesn’t have to be our identity.”
This week marked Freedom’s Differentiation Week, a project of sorts from Amaro during which the students use alternative methods to learn their class’s curriculum.
“It was too big of a week for me in my value judgment to go and allow one incident to go and sabotage all the work that we’ve done to make Differentiation Week great,” he said.
