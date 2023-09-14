Freedom’s Amaro opens up on Tuesday’s fight and going viral

Freedom High School Principal Dr. Steve Amaro rides the ConFire fire truck during Freedom's Homecoming parade on Fri., Sept. 8.  Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Freedom High School Principal Dr. Steve Amaro is no longer as sore as he was after Tuesday morning’s fight that went viral throughout social media. 

“I wish it wouldn’t have happened; the entire scenario,” Amaro said to The Press. “One of our students probably has 50,000 'likes' for a video now.”

Video via Instagram

Yet, despite the viral video of the incident and every Bay Area news organization contacting him, he’s not letting the sting of what happened affect how he goes about his day on campus.

