The Friends of the Brentwood Library (FOBL) has issued a call for those interested in becoming a board of directors member.
According to the organization’s bylaws, officers are elected for two-year terms, half being elected in even years and the other half in odd years. The board of directors is soliciting names of members who would like to be considered for one of the following positions to be elected this even year:
- President: presides at board of directors and membership meetings
- Second vice president: responsible for the membership and serves as chairman of the membership committee
- Fourth vice president: develops and maintains newsletter, membership database and social media
- Treasurer: maintains financial records of the business transactions
- Corresponding secretary: distributes documents as requested
A slate of candidates will be presented to the FOBL board of directors at its meeting on March 18 and will be provided to the membership. Board meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month at 10:15 a.m. at the Brentwood Library. A Meet the Candidate event will be presented during the April 15 board meeting. Additional nominations from the floor shall be accepted at that time. The election shall be held at the May 20 board and membership meeting.
To submit a nomination to be placed on the initial ballot, contact Lauren Kovaleff by March 16 at 1lkova@comcast.net or 925-915-9417.
