The Friends of the Brentwood Library asks people to hold off donating used books at this time as the Second Story Book Shop is closed.
“In these times when everyone is home and anxious to clean bookshelves, closets and garages and remove unwanted items, we know you really want to bring books to the library,” said Kathy Mount, Friends president.
The library is only open for front-door and online services at this time, and staffing is limited. In addition, volunteers are not allowed in the library to work as usual. Due to these conditions, the group requests that people hold off on any book donations until the library fully reopens.
“When that happens, we will be very happy to accept your donations,” Mount continued. “We thank the many people who have supported us in the past. Thank you in advance for all your cooperation, and let’s hope for a speedy return to ‘normal.’”
Once the library opens, the Friends will start a reservation list for individuals who wish to donate books to the Friends Second Story Book Shop. To have your name added to the list, call Charlotte Allison at 915-513-9414.
