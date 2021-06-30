DISCOVERY BAY Approximately 400 gallons of fuel leaked from a filling station into the waters of the Discovery Bay Marina Monday morning, June 28.
The incident was reported to the California Office of Emergency Services at 8:46 a.m.
“A loss of pressure was reported at the fueling station while a recreational boater was fueling his vessel,” said Eric Laughlin, public information officer for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife - Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR).
According to East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Steve Aubert, officials from Contra Costa County Environmental Health were at the location completing an inspection when they identified the leak.
“Staff from the marina deployed the booms and began cleanup of the area around the docks,” Aubert said. “We took control and coordinated the response efforts. (We) had Engine 59 on standby in case the vapors ignited and had a fireboat from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District respond as well.”
Representatives from the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) responded to the incident and surveyed the area for injured wildlife. Two injured Canada geese were recovered and transported to an OWCN center for treatment, though both birds succumbed to their injuries.
Despite the volume of the spill, Laughlin said the likelihood of permanent environmental damage is minimal.
“Gasoline is a light petroleum that tends to rapidly volatilize, evaporate, and naturally dissipate, particularly in hot windy conditions such as we had at the incident site this week,” explained Laughlin. “The cleanup contractor collected all recoverable product from the water surface. Although all spills impact the environment, we would not expect long-term environmental harm from this incident.”
The incident remains under investigation by the OSPR.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.