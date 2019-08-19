The Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) are constructing the first phase of a multi-phased project to improve safety and help reduce congestion at the Interstate 680/State Route 4 Interchange in central Contra Costa County.
To facilitate the setting of overhead girders that will support the replacement of the Highway 4 bridge over Grayson Creek and ensure crew and public safety during this operation, temporary nighttime freeway closures in both directions will occur for nine nights. Freeway traffic will be detoured onto Imhoff Way between Solano Way and Blum Road in Pacheco. This work is scheduled during nighttime hours to minimize impacts to commuter traffic.
Planned nightly full closures of both directions of SR-4 at the I-680 Interchange:
Friday, Aug. 23 through Thursday, Aug. 29
Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 4
Lane Closures start at 10:00 p.m.
Full Freeway Closures are scheduled between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Freeway will be opened between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Motorists are advised to be alert for on-site closure and detour signs and to Slow for the Cone Zone. Please drive with caution through the detours and leave a safe traveling distance between your vehicle and vehicle ahead of you.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.