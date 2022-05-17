The reward fund in the case of a missing Oakley woman has grown to $60,000 after an anonymous donor contributed $50,000 to the fund, the city announced Monday night, May 16.
Alexis Gabe, 24, was first reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” on Jan. 27. Her last known location was Benttree Way in Antioch. Her car was reportedly found with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley, according to the missing-person flyers distributed by friends and family across East County.
“The Oakley Police Department and partner agencies are relentlessly working on this case and investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Our hope is that these reward funds will bring us closer to finding Alexis and bringing resolution to the Gabe family,” said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard. “We are grateful for the donor’s generous contribution and to the community for their continued support.”
Oakley police have served at least two search warrants in the case; released footage of an unidentified man captured on video walking away from Alexis’ vehicle on Trenton Street in Oakley immediately following her disappearance in late January; and discovered Gabe’s cell phone case at an undisclosed location in Antioch.
Oakley police urge residents with any information to come forward with it in the case.
“We continue to comb through all the tips received and are working on this case around the clock,” said Oakley police detective Tyler Horn. “We ask that anyone with information please contact us.” Police have set up a tip line for the public to share any potential information they may have.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call 925-625-7009 or email Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.