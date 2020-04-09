On the heels of last week’s announcement that schools in East County would be shuttered through the end of the year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new labor agreement designed to support distance learning.
On paper, the agreement between state teachers, classified employees, school boards, superintendents and principals indicates an advanced framework for students to receive resources, while empowering teachers to create “lessons within clear parameters.” Financially, this means the governor’s executive order will ensure continued funding to schools while in-person classes are suspended.
What that agreement looks like set in action at a local level is more of what East County school districts have already been doing: training teachers and allowing for coursework prep time, distributing laptops to meet the tech needs of families, feeding students with grab-and-go meals, and figuring out diverse ways to provide education to see students through the academic year.
“We are working diligently with our staff to complete a full transition to online learning,” said Reyes Gauna, Byron Union School District Superintendent. “However, there are many areas that require attention in this endeavor to be effective.”
Gauna listed those endeavors to include assisting families with no computers, ensuring internet access, locating families not responding to emails or phone calls, developing an updated technology contract, and communicating online with students in face-to-face interactions.
In a letter sent home to families announcing the campus closures through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, Brentwood Union School District Superintendent Dana Eaton said closing the classrooms did not suggest a discontinuation of lessons.
“Teachers, classified staff and administrators throughout our districts are working hard to transition to high-quality distance learning and support the needs of all students,” he said.
Oakley Superintendent Greg Hetrick reported his district has worked with its bargaining groups to create memorandums of understanding to navigate the uncharted times.
“We are all working through this,” he said. “When we start with what is in the best interest of all involved and then do our best, we can’t go wrong.”
Newsom’s agreement was endorsed by California Department of Education, Association of California School Administrators, California Teachers Association, California School Boards Association, among several other organizations. It aims to provide a framework for school employers and employees to minimize impact to students. Continued funding in the executive order ensures school employees receive all pay and benefits through the 2019-2020 budget year as all county offices of education, schools and colleges receive full-year funding. The order also touches on work functions, compliance and communication to families.
“The labor and management groups understand the importance of all of us working together during this unprecedented time,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said. “The framework for this collaboration created jointly models how we can all come together to better serve our students.”
Also announced during last week’s press conference, in a new partnership with the state, Google will donate Chromebooks and fund the use of 100,000 mobile hotspots to students in rural areas free for the remainder of the school year. The California Department of Education will distribute the supplies, placing priority on rural communities.
“This agreement is good news for students and parents, and the announcement means that more California kids will have tools to learn at home during this crisis,” Newsom said.
To review the full labor agreement, visit https://bit.ly/2RkXyWv.
