The long-awaited downtown Oakley Amtrak train platform project continues to inch forward, city officials said during a recent council update on the plans.
The estimated 700-foot-long grant-funded train platform, which could be completed in 2022, will be situated north of Main Street, between 2nd Street and O’Hara Avenue — likely allowing commuters to jump on a train and arrive in Oakland in under an hour.
A transit center connecting existing transit service to the station, a 300-space parking lot, a plaza (expected to be used for civic events), and new roadways designed to streamline access, circulation, parking and drop-offs will also be included nearby.
“While this is intended to be a commuter rail that can get you to Oakland, moving west, at a very early hour — say, before 8 o'clock — this is also part of a network,” said Oakley City Manager Bryan Montgomery. “Once you are part of this network, the sky is the limit for where you want to travel.”
The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority has secured an $8.6 million grant comprising state and federal money to pay for the platform, with the city agreeing to fund the roadway design and construction, parking lot and adjacent public infrastructure.
The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority estimates 10 daily trains will serve the station--five westbound towards Oakland and five eastbound toward Bakersfield. Annual ridership numbers are expected to range between 35,000 and 52,000 in 2025.
City officials added a consultant team projected that the project will fuel retail and lower-density mid-rise residential growth.
“The study concluded that the impacts are positive,” said Community Development Director Joshua McMurray.
The council, whose three new members were recently briefed on the project, appeared mostly supportive of the endeavor during a project update last week.
“I believe this is a net benefit for all of Oakley, especially the downtown,” said new member Aaron Meadows.
Fellow City Councilmember Anissa Williams agreed.
“I'm for it, the people I talk to are for it,” she said.
City Councilmember George Fuller, however, said he’d like the city to suspend construction until a definite arrival timeline is established.
He also expressed concerns about homeless visitors congregating around the area.
“My biggest fear is (this will be) underutilized public property,” Fuller said.
Vice Mayor Randy Pope noted that past councils have shared similar homeless-related concerns, prompting the platform design to feature unique security elements, including specialized benches that discourage sleeping; no concealed spaces; and a lot of security cameras.
Oakley Police Chief Dean Capelletti, who noted that he has no present public safety concerns, added that his department intends to step up area patrols once the platform is built.
“My goal is always to be proactive,” Capellett said. “I don’t want to wait until an issue comes up. It’s been my experience that the more police presence there is, the more people decide to go commit crimes somewhere else.”
It’s expected that the city will construct the 300-space parking area, likely in phases, from O'Hara Avenue heading west toward ACE Hardware. The lot will serve all area businesses in addition to platform visitors.
To streamline roadway access to the platform, it’s expected that O'Hara Avenue will extend north and Second Street will go north and then west to connect to O'Hara. There will also be a road built in phases along the northern edge of the parking lot.
“This will be a draw, not only for Oakley but also for Brentwood, Discovery Bay and the surrounding area,” Montgomery said.
For more information on the project, visit bit.ly/3sHedV6.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.