Karen Neilson and Kryssie Mingst, both teachers at Garin Elementary School in the Brentwood Union School District (BUSD), will receive 2018-19 Outstanding Contributions to Literacy awards by the American Literacy Corporation (ALC).
The awards will be presented at a reception to be held Oct. 19, at the Officer’s Club in Sacramento.
“We are so proud of Kryssie and Karen,” said BUSD Superintendent Dana Eaton. “They deserve to be celebrated for the positive impact they have had on their own students, along with so many other students at Garin Elementary.”
The ALC — a nonprofit organization — annually grants $2,000 awards to selected teachers and certificated support personnel in kindergarten through eighth grade. These are enthusiastic teachers who create environments of success where students are excited and motivated to learn. These outstanding teachers serve as leaders in their own schools, districts and communities.
Winners also receive a $500 grant to be used for a schoolwide literacy event. Winners who submit a letter from their local California Reading Association chapters also receive a grant for $500 for their chapter.
ALC was founded in 1992 by the late Dr. Jo Stanchfield, professor emeritus at Occidental College, to recognize and reward outstanding teachers who significantly increase their students’ literacy level. More than 200 California teachers have received this award since its inception.
This is the first time in ALC’s 27-year history where two teachers from the same school site won in the same year. Congratulations!
Visit www.amerlitcorp.org to learn more about the American Literacy Corporation, or find them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AmerLitCorp or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AmericanLitCorporation. If you know an outstanding teacher, encourage them to complete an online application for next year’s awards.
