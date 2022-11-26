A 36-year-old unidentified cashier was shot and killed in what Antioch Police are calling a “botched robbery” early Saturday, Nov. 26.
The dispatch center received an emergency call at 2:05 a.m. from an employee at the Chevron Gas Station/Extra Mile convenience store on Contra Loma Boulevard in Antioch, reporting that a person had been shot, according to an Antioch Police press release.
Police found a male down on the floor inside the store with a gunshot wound to his head, administered first-aid and called for more emergency personnel. But the victim died at the scene. Police determined the victim was a clerk at the station, was held up at gunpoint and the suspect or suspects ran from the scene and have not been located, said the press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.