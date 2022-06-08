Family Justice Center

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton lead their respective races after initial June 7 primary results as of Wednesday, according to state and county officials.

Newsom was projected to win in a field of 26 candidates with almost 2 million votes, or 56.3% of the vote. Brian Dahle received the second-largest number of votes with nearly 600,000 votes, or 16.8% of the vote.

Becton was leading the race for Contra Costa County District Attorney as of June 8, with 56% of the vote compared to 44% for challenger Mary Knox.

Lori D. Wilson (65.8%) was leading the race for District 11 of the state Assembly. The only other candidate was Jenny Leilani Callison with 34.2% of the vote.

In the race for District 10’s House of Representatives, Mark DeSaulnier had 85% of the vote to Michael Ernest Kerr’s 15%.

Measure G was projected to pass with 68% of voters in favor of it. The measure would see an annual fee at a rate of $1 per vehicle registered in Contra Costa County and an additional $2 for certain commercial vehicles that would be used to extend the Contra Costa County Abandoned Vehicle Abatement Program until April 30, 2023.

Final results will not be announced for weeks.

For a full list of results, visit www.votersedge.org.

