Contra Costa County Public Works will be performing geotechnical borings in preparation for a future project on Morgan Territory Road. Borings will be taken in the vicinity of the bridges located 5.0 miles and 5.2 miles from the intersection of Morgan Territory Road and Marsh Creek Road.
The work is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 through Friday, July 15, barring unforeseen circumstances. Work will occur from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., weather permitting. Signs will be placed in advance to advise drivers of upcoming work. Drivers should expect delays up to 30 minutes while geotechnical borings are being taken.
Money for this project is provided by local road funds.
